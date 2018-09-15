USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Wild last-second Hail Mary completes comeback win for Princeton (Cincinnati)

One of the wildest finishes of Friday night went down in Cincinnati, where Princeton took down rival Lakota East on a last-second Hail Mary play that nearly wasn’t.

Quarterback Hosea Hairston’s first Hail Mary attempt with seven seconds to go fell short for Princeton. But the officials ruled that time had not completely expired, giving the Vikings one more chance from the Lakota 39 yard line.

On the second try, Jermaine Wimpye came down with the touchdown catch over a trio of Lakota defenders for a 30-28 win, the Vikings’ first win over the Thunderhawks since 2015.

That was the fourth and final lead change of what was an entertaining second half.

