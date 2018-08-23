VIDEO: Wisconsin RB commit Julius Davis uses 360 hurdle on insane TD run

Maybe Julius Davis deserves to be rated as something better than a three-star recruit?

The Menomonee Falls (Wis.) senior is a dynamic running back whose speed and strength make him hard to pull down. Add in the athleticism that you see in the highlight clip below, and perhaps it’s time for Davis to be taken more seriously than he is.

TALK TO ME with that 360 hurdle 🔥 @juliusdavis32 pic.twitter.com/kQdZFrN1Ja — Overtime (@overtime) August 22, 2018

A Wisconsin commit, Davis also holds offers from LSU, USC and Notre Dame. He’s a firm pledge to the Badgers, however, and if he can do things like hurdle a defender while completing a 360-degree spin in midair, just think about what he can do behind Wisconsin’s beefcake offensive line.

For now, he’s got plenty of high school football left to play. That doesn’t mean Wisconsin fans can’t think about the future, but it does mean we all get to enjoy more highlights like this for the next few months.

That should be exciting for everyone.