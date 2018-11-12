VIDEO: Witness greatest, most brazen attempt to steal home from the D.R.

They play baseball a little bit differently in the Dominican Republic. That includes the work on the basepaths, where one unidentified youngster made a full-on flying squirrel attempt to score on a straight steal of home.

It didn’t work out (if you watch closely enough you’ll see the umpire start his punch-out call), but boy the video is spectacular.

That’s our (young) man in the video above, which has steadily spread across social media (you can tell it’s the Dominican Republic because of the Presidente beer sign in center field, among other slight regional tell-tale signs). It’s remarkable not only in its technique but its timing; it’s not like this whippersnapper made a dash for home on a hit-and-run; he went between pitches. That takes daring right to the end of insanity and possibly rolls right past it.

There’s no telling when, where or if this youngster will eventually make it bigs. Despite hailing from the Dominican rather than Puerto Rico, he seems to have a Javy Baez-esque flair to his game.

Let’s hope we get to see it at some point again, because it sure was fun the first time.