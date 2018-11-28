VIDEO: WR breaks all the tackles on long TD in Tenn. state semifinal

Before we get to the singular effort of Meigs County High School (Decatur, Tenn.) wide receiver Caleb Hyde, we should note that his team eventually lost its Class 2A state semifinal to Trousdale County (Hartsville, Tenn.) last Friday night, 32-29.

To see this one-man wrecking crew somehow get into the end zone late in the fourth quarter, however, is to see a player trying to single-handedly will his team into the state final.

Check out this feat of, well, staying on one’s feet.

Trousdale County 32, Meigs County 2 M – Austin Swafford 75 pass to Caleb Hyde. 5:41 4Q. @Kreager pic.twitter.com/qx2rmPtuEk — Ryan Jent (@rjent4) November 24, 2018

Quarterback Aaron Swafford throws a pass about 15 yards down the field, and Hyde snags it in traffic at his team’s 40-yard line. That’s when the magic truly starts.

It is just one missed (or, more pointedly, half-hearted) tackle after another, and Hyde finally breaks free at the opposing 30-yard line after roughly 30 yards of jostling with defenders.

You can see the exuberance and “he did what?!” reaction from Hyde’s teammates on the Meags sideline the moment he springs free from the final attempted tackle.

Sure, Hyde’s team may have ultimately fallen short in the state semifinal, but from what we see, it was by no fault of his own.