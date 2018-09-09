VIDEO: WR Rakim Jarrett seals epic win for No. 5 St. John's (D.C.) with one-handed TD catch in 5th overtime

In what will likely go down as one of the year’s most thrilling finishes across the nation’s high school football landscape in 2018, No. 5 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) outlasted No. 12 Miami Central in five overtimes on a rainy Saturday afternoon, 37-34.

And frankly, you couldn’t ask for a more eye-opening finish. Junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett had three touchdown catches in the game, including this one-handed snag to win it:

St. John's wide receiver @RakimJarrett reeled in this game-winning catch in the fifth overtime to clinch a 37-34 win for @SJCGridiron against Miami Central. pic.twitter.com/vvczLbtX5t — WashPost HS Sports (@WashPostHS) September 8, 2018

The 6-foot, 180-pound Jarrett is ranked a four-star recruit by 247 Sports and regarded as one of the country’s top Class of 2020 receivers. Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Penn State are among the most notable schools offering him a scholarship.