VIDEO: Xavier Hamlett is the latest RB to refuse to go down on a wild TD run

Xavier Hamlett plays at Helix High School, a Southern California institution perhaps best known as the high school home of former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush. It was at Helix that Bush truly broke out and earned national attention as an unstoppable ball carrier. Now Hamlett is putting his own stamp on that claim, albeit in less elusive ways.

That’s Hamlett in the video above, simply refusing to go down. And the emphasis here is on the word refuse, because no human being has any right to escape the tackle mob that enveloped him at midfield.

That touchdown came in Helix’s 30-21 loss to San Diego Cathedral Catholic. Yes, the junior scored his most notable touchdown in a loss, which reinforces that at the very least he wasn’t scoring against scrubs here; those are regulars for a 4-1 team in talent-rich Southern California.

Will Hamlett develop into the next Reggie Bush. No. That’s not going to happen, and he doesn’t have enough time to complete that transformation at this point even if he could.

That doesn’t mean he won’t be a star. Anyone who can pump his legs and escape from a sea of defenders like that has a future in football