USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Xavier signee KyKy Tandy threw down a full-on fast break Eastbay dunk during a game

KyKy Tandy's fastbreak Eastbay dunk was a jaw-dropper (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

VIDEO: Xavier signee KyKy Tandy threw down a full-on fast break Eastbay dunk during a game

Boys Basketball

VIDEO: Xavier signee KyKy Tandy threw down a full-on fast break Eastbay dunk during a game

We try not to overwhelm this space with amazing dunks, but sometimes there is an in-game jam that is so impressive it’s impossible not to highlight. Dekeyvan “KyKy” Tandy’s most recent effort absolutely fits that description.

Tandy threw down a full Eastbay dunk on a fastbreak during a game against Doss High School (Louisville). That’s the kind of dunk that a player might pull out in a dunk contest, not during a game.

And it’s worth keeping in mind, Tandy is just 6-foot-1. Wow.

That athleticism highlights what made Tandy such a highly sought after recruit before he pledged his future to Xavier. Where he goes from here is anyone’s guess, but given his talent, it’s likely up in one direction or the other.

, , , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/video-xavier-signee-kyky-tandy-threw-down-a-full-on-fastbreak-eastbay-dunk-during-a-game
VIDEO: Xavier signee KyKy Tandy threw down a full-on fast break Eastbay dunk during a game
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.