VIDEO: You will not believe this game-winning TD pass from a Tenn. freshman game

The football season is off and running in Tennessee, at all levels. That includes the freshman football team for Hendersonville, which captured an opening night victory thanks to a Kordell Stewart-like final scramble and heave from quarterback Luke Manning.

INSANE game-winning TD on last play of the game 😲 (via @luke_manning11) pic.twitter.com/ImeOGRrYv5 — Overtime (@overtime) August 17, 2018

That’s Manning chasing after an errant snap, corralling it, eluding multiple would-be tacklers in the backfield, somehow breaking free with enough time to hurl the ball downfield, where he found a receiver streaking toward the end zone.

Catch, trot, celebrate. All in a wild Thursday night win on the opening weekend of the high school football season. Can’t beat it for an exciting start.