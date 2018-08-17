USA Today Sports

The football season is off and running in Tennessee, at all levels. That includes the freshman football team for Hendersonville, which captured an opening night victory thanks to a Kordell Stewart-like final scramble and heave from quarterback Luke Manning.

That’s Manning chasing after an errant snap, corralling it, eluding multiple would-be tacklers in the backfield, somehow breaking free with enough time to hurl the ball downfield, where he found a receiver streaking toward the end zone.

Catch, trot, celebrate. All in a wild Thursday night win on the opening weekend of the high school football season. Can’t beat it for an exciting start.

VIDEO: You will not believe this game-winning TD pass from a Tenn. freshman game
