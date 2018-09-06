Virginia head football coach fired just two games into first season at helm

A Virginia varsity football coach has been fired from his position just two games into his first season at the helm amidst reported complaints from parents and community members.

As reported by the Roanoke Times, first-year Staunton River head football coach Jeremy Haymore was ousted from his position just two games into the 2018 season. He told the Times via text message that his dismissal came, “following complaints by parents and other members of the community about his handling of the team.”

There is no question that the Staunton River season did not start the way Haymore or his players hoped. Following a 62-7 season-opening loss to Jefferson Forest, the Golden Wings also fell, 62-20 to Cave Spring. Those results aren’t in line with a program that reached the VHSL Group 3A championship game in 2016, but the personnel wth the 2018 iteration is also a far cry from the 2016 team as well; this year’s squad returned no starters from 2017, let alone from 2016.

Haymore was aware of the challenges facing his squad, and insisted he has been pleased with the team’s progress despite the early results.