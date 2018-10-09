Virginia HS basketball coach shot in fight on campus, but no one knows why

A Virginia boys basketball coach was shot during a fight that occurred on his school’s campus on Sunday night. That much is known by authorities, but that’s where the mystery is just beginning.

As reported by Richmond ABC affiliate WRIC, a Varina (Va.) High School boys basketball coach was shot during a fight at the school Sunday night. The fight allegedly took place at 9:30 p.m. at the school, and the coach was transported to a local hospital shortly thereafter. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

What remains unknown is what the coach and the others involved in the fracas were doing at the high school on a Sunday night before a school holiday.

Henrico schools, the district that includes Varina, has confirmed that the victim was a coach, but has not offered any further details.

As of now, there are no further details about what precipitated the coach’s injury, or if the shot that struck him was the only one that was fired during the fight.