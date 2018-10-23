Virginia Tech commit Jaden Payoute feels like he's dreaming being selected to All-American Bowl

Lloyd C. Bird High School (Chesterfield, Va.) wide receiver Jaden Payoute received his All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“To be honest, it didn’t feel real until I saw them setting stuff up, because I still thought I was dreaming,” said Payoute. “It’s pretty real now. There’s no words actually. It’s been a dream come true.”

The 6-3, 195-pound athlete is the 2nd-ranked player in Virginia, and 6th-ranked player overall in the country at his position, according to 247Sports.

Payoute committed to Virginia Tech in late June and will be the loan representative of the Hokies at the All-American Bowl.

“I’m looking forward to playing against everybody from all over the United States and see what they bring to the table and what I bring to the table. A cultural experience really.”

Virginia Tech currently ranks No. 29 in the country, and when asked where he stands on his commitment to the Hokies, “It’s Hokies all the way”.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.