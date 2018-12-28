Shot clock earning rave reviews at Arizona HS basketball tournament

Nobody notices there is a 35-second shot clock until late in tight games during the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge.

And that’s a good thing.

After nine games were played Wednesday on the first day of the tournament, there were only three shot-clock violations. And the average time left when shots were being taken was a little under 10 seconds.

“There is definitely a need for a shot clock,” Goodyear Millennium coach Ty Amundsen said Thursday, following his team’s 72-59 loss to Gilbert Perry. “I’m 100 percent on that. It doesn’t really take affect in the first three quarters. It’s in the fourth quarter when you have a team that is up by four to six points and they’re spreading people out and holding the ball. That’s when it comes into affect.”

Only two of the first 11 games of the Visit Mesa Challenge had games decided by six points or fewer.

Visit Mesa Basketball, with Monarch Sports and Powerhouse Hoops, pushed for the shot clock for the four-day showcase at Mesa Mountain View High School.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association follows the National Federation of High Schools’ rules, and they don’t have the shot clock.

Brian Gessner, head of officials with the AIA, has been at every Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge game to see how the shot clock is going. He has had someone chart the number of shot-clock violations and to get a gauge on the average time left when shots are being taken.

It is being used on a trial basis with data being collected and given to Gessner.

Gessner doesn’t see the shot clock coming to Arizona high schools on a permanent basis, mainly because it’s not even being proposed to the NFHS.

Because these games at Mountain View don’t count towards power points, the AIA approved the shot clock for the Visit Mesa Challenge.

Read the rest of the article at the Arizona Republic.