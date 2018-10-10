Volunteer Ill. HS football coach arrested for bringing firearm on campus

A volunteer high school football coach in suburban Chicago was arrested Friday for bringing an unloaded firearm on campus just before his team was scheduled to take the field.

As reported by the Arlington Heights Daily Herald, Bartlett (Ill.) High School volunteer assistant football coach Peter Naughton was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited area after a weapon he had in his bag apparently fell out of the backpack and was found inside the school’s activities complex.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

Bartlett police were called to the scene Friday, and were quickly able to determine that the weapon belonged to Naughton, and arrested the 36-year-old volunteer. He was released on a personal bond and will return to court on October 23, per Bartlett police via the Daily Herald.

Bartlett High School is part of the Elgin Area School District U-46, which has yet to release an official statement about the coach and his future at the school or in the district.