Wake Forest commit Ivan Mora celebrates Under Armour Game selection

Dalton (Ga.) kicker Ivan Mora received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 6-foot, 160-pound kicker is the 3rd-ranked player at his position, according to ESPN.

Mora committed to Wake Forest in late June, and will be the loan Demon Deacon commit playing in the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.