Wake Forest WR commit Nolan Groulx celebrates All-American Bowl selection

William A. Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.) receiver Nolan Groulx received his All-American Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

The 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver is the top-ranked player at his position in North Carolina, according to 247Sports and is the only Wake Forest commit playing in the All-American Bowl.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.