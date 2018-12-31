Wanya Morris, named after Boyz II Men singer, just wants a duet with him

Move over, Earthwind Moreland. You’ve got company.

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren capitalized on his network access, impeccable timing and his 90s R&B knowledge to get what may just be the best video of the entire week: Georgia offensive tackle signee Wanya Morris giving a shout out to his Boyz II Men namesake, and asking for a duet in the process.

Here’s the clip:

Tennessee signee Wanya Morris @wanyamorris64 is named after @BoyzIIMen’s Wanya Morris @wanmor1. This Wanya wants to record a duet with the other Wanya pic.twitter.com/qAaqvYt0Dm — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 29, 2018

Yes, that’s a 6-foot-6, near-300-pound offensive lineman beseeching a R&B star turned Dancing with the Stars standout to sing with him.

No, we have no idea whether it will work, based largely on whether the elder Morris ever receives the message and whether he has a strong enough sense of humor to motivate him to track down some sort of duet with a high school senior. We hope it does, and that we all eventually are gifted with the Wanya Morris-squared singers.