Warrant issued for Ala. HS coach and PE teacher for harassment after incident with student

A coach and physical education teacher at Fruitdale (Ala.) High School is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a student in one of his classes in an incident the student admits he initiated.

As reported by Alabama Fox affiliate WALA, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Fruitdale coach and PE teacher Steve Hardin after he allegedly assaulted one of his students. Per WALA, the incident started when a teen “throat chopped” Hardin, sparking a chase that led to a physical altercation between the teen and coach. Video from the end of the chase and Hardin’s alleged assault of the student can be seen above, as disseminated by Alabama CBS affiliate WKRG.

Here’s how WALA described the chase and purported attack:

(Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer) said the incident started around 3:15 p.m. Monday when the student “throat chopped” the coach. Stringer said the student then ran and the coach chased him down. The video shows the coach pinning the student to the ground with a knee on his chest. The coach then grabs the student’s shirt and pulls him to his feet. Stringer said based on what the mother told the circuit court clerk, a warrant for harassment was filed against Hardin.

Washington County School System officials confirmed that Hardin had been placed on administrative leave until more findings are derived from the ongoing investigation into the incident.