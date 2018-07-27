Tennessee gets commitment from Georgia cornerback Warren Burrell

Tennessee football has added a defensive back prospect to its 2019 recruiting class.

Warren Burrell, a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from North Gwinnett (Ga.) High committed to Vols on Friday, announcing his decision on Twitter.

Burrell is rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports. He’s the No. 44 cornerback prospect on the 247Sports Composite and the No. 481 prospect overall.

Burrell had five interceptions in 2017 and earned first team all-state honors in the state of Georgia’s Class 7A.

Burrell has been timed at 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash. His physical attributes also include a 38-inch vertical leap.

“Warren was our lockdown guy,” North Gwinnett coach Bill Stewart told the website DawgNation.com. “If we wanted to eliminate a receiver with our corner, he was our guy.”

Burrell is the 16th commitment to the Vols’ 2019 recruiting class and first-year head Jeremy Pruitt. Burrell is Tennessee’s eighth commitment from Georgia. Defensive end Roman Harrison of Bainbridge (Ga.) High, announced his commitment on Wednesday.

