Was this the best highlight from the Georgia football offseason?

As part of the run-up to the official start of high school football, Georgia High School Football Daily broke down some of the most important and impressive tweets since the end of the 2017 season. Of that group, the daily email newsletter (subscribe here, highly recommended) anointed the following highlight as the most impressive play it came across:

One Hand Backflip 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/s39qIDximD — Ryan Davis (@Davis_Ryan2) May 12, 2018

That’s Blessed Trinity wide receiver Ryan Davis, a rising senior who stars in both football and baseball. He’s barefoot. He’s wearing a headband, and he’s pulling off a pretty astonishing trick, catching a pass one-handed while in the middle of a full-on backflip.

The catch was clearly made in the midst of an offseason training session, which means it wasn’t exactly a full contact practice or in-game 7v7 highlight. Still, this is Odell Beckham Jr.-level stuff from a player who may or may not be a collegiate football player. That’s something.

Is it the best that Georgia produced from January until August? Maybe. You tell us. We’d certainly love to see something even better.

And hey, maybe we’ll get something even better from Davis during the actual season when it kicks off. After all, he’s coming off an impressive 12-touchdown, 1273-yard campaign as a junior, and with his obvious athleticism, we’d be silly to rule anything out.

Pull this off in-game Ryan? Don’t mind us, we’ll just be sitting here waiting.