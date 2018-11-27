USA Today Sports

Washington commit Jacob Bandes said getting AAB jersey is the 'perfect' way to end HS

Football

Pittsburg (Calif.) Senior High School defensive tackle Jacob Bandes doesn’t have the cliché story of the elite prospect who every evaluator and college coach knew was a “can’t miss” player from before he enrolled in high school.

“I’ve always had to work hard and prove myself,” Bandes said.

That made it even sweeter on Monday when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“It just feels great to be a part of this game,” said Bandes, a Washington commit. “I never thought I’d be here so I’m just enjoying everything.”

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Bandes helped the Pirates to a 7-4 record and an appearance in the postseason. He said despite falling short on accomplishing his goal of winning a state title, getting his All-American Bowl jersey was the “perfect” silver lining.

“I watched this game last year and I really wanted to be a part of it and now I am,” Bandes said. “It’s perfect because I sign early next month and then I’m enrolling early in January, plus I’ve got the game. It’s gonna be fun.”

