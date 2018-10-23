Washington lands commitment from 4-star Calif. LB Joshua Calvert

The Washington Huskies are in the fight to earn a spot in the Pac-12 football title game, but they’re already making headway toward a bright future, too.

The latest step in that journey came Monday, when the Huskies landed a commitment from four-star SoCal linebacker Joshua Calvert, a star at Oaks Christian High School (Westlake Village, Calif.). Calvert chose the Huskies ahead of scholarship offers from fellow finalists Michigan State and UCLA, not to mention 10 other Division I FBS schools.

An Under Armour All-America Game selection, Calvert is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound dynamo who made his decision after a weekend visit to Washington, where he watched the Huskies top Colorado 27-13. It was also nearly a month after he took an official visit to Michigan State.

According to Calvert, the surrounding campus area was a factor in convincing the senior to commit.

“When I went up there, I really liked the surrounding area of the school,” Calvert told 247 Sports. “And then obviously the great football environment that they have along with the great traditions at Washington was a big reason.”

Uniquely, Calvert also talked of the importance of the Seattle job market as a driver of his decision, providing him with an outlet for employment if and when football ends for him.

That’s a comforting thought, and one that speaks to Calvert’s maturity. If he approaches the field that way, too, Washington will be getting a heck of a player.