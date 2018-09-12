Washington pee wee football coach shoots player's father in drive-by, per documents

Legal documents in Washington detail a horrifying incident where a pee-wee football coach shot the father of a player following a postgame dispute.

As reported by the Tacoma News Tribune, a 37-year-old Lakewood man was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with a shooting that occurred after a pee wee football game. The incident was apparently connected with the the mother of the player, who is now dating the coach.

Here’s how the News Tribune reported that the detail unfolded, as outlined by the charging documents:

The father got into his vehicle with one son. The mother and coach got into her car with the other son. Then the cars took off in tandem from the school parking lot. Then the coach leaned out of the car window and shot the man through his shoulder. The man was able to drive to a nearby grocery store and call for help.

Police were eventually able to trace the shooting back to the coach via a .38 shell casing at the scene and the SUV owned by the player’s mother. Per the News Tribune, the mother of the player, a 41-year-old Lakewood woman, was charged Monday with rendering criminal assistance.

The coach was held on $15,000 bond while the mother was released on her own recognizance under direct orders not to contact her boyfriend or her ex, the shooting victim.