Washington state student athlete dies after summer conditioning workout

A student athlete at a school near Seattle died Tuesday shortly after participating in a conditioning workout at the school.

As reported by Seattle Fox affiliate KCPQ, an unidentified Federal Way student died on Tuesday after earlier taking part in a conditioning workout for their respective sport. Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO reported that the student was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where they later were pronounced dead.

A letter to parents from Federal Way Public Schools Superintendent Tammy Campbell did not identify the student’s gender, age, class or which sport they participated in, but did reinforce that the school has procedures in place to minimize the risk of such a tragic event.

“We have protocols and procedures in place to ensure student safety during summer workouts,” the letter said. “Over the next 72 hours, we will be suspending all outdoor athletic activities at the middle and high schools to closely verify and examine the protocols we have in place.”

The temperature in Federal Way hit a high of 90 degrees on Tuesday.

It’s not yet known whether outdoor activities will return to the school over the weekend or the start of next week. For now that’s a distant concern as the district rallies around students who have lost a classmate.