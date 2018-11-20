Washington Township (N.J.) storms into Week 13 Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings

The Week 13 Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and we welcome a certain Garden State power into the fold.

Washington Township (N.J.) vaults into the poll this week at No. 13, after capturing its first NJSIAA Group 4 state title since 2015, taking down Morris Knolls (N.J.), 2-0.

The Minutemen are one of five new teams entering the poll this week, joining No. 19 Wilson West Lawn (Reading, Pa.), No. 21 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.), No. 23 Glastonbury (Conn.) and No. 24 Christian Brothers (St. Louis, Mo.).

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team in the land for the 13th straight week, followed by a top five of No. 2 Naperville (Ill.) North, Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.), Martin Luther King (New York, N.Y.), and Marquette University High (Milwaukee).