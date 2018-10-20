WATCH: Calabasas HS successful fake punt from fourth-and-15

USA Today Sports

Football

There are pro style quarterbacks and dual-threats.

Jaden Casey is a triple-threat. He’s also the punter for Calabasas (Calif.) High School.

The Fresno State commit showed off his running ability on this fake punt from 4th-and-15 — at his own 30-yard line.

That is an ultimate #ForTheBrand moment.

Casey not only got the first down, but he broke into enemy territory and got inside Oak Christian’s 35-yard line.

Calabasas, at 7-1, is trying to give Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) its first loss of the season.

The game remained a one-score game heading into the fourth, but Oaks Christian took a 21-7 lead with just over seven minutes left.

