Watch: Delaware player makes two buzzer beaters to lead team to victory

LEWES, Del.– Zayquan Eaton had already tied the game on a buzzer-beating layup at the end of regulation.

So when the Caesar Rodney High School (Camden, Del.) senior got the ball at the end of overtime on Thursday, he knew exactly what he was going to do.

Eaton drove the length of the court, changing directions four times before beating the buzzer again with a short jumper to lift Caesar Rodney past Salesianum 64-63 in the opening game of the Slam Dunk to the Beach boys high school basketball showcase at Cape Henlopen High.

“When I got the pass from my teammate, I saw the clock,” Eaton said. “It had 9.8 seconds. So I said, ‘I’m taking this last shot.’ I knew I was going to make it.”

He did, and Eaton finished with 16 points as the Riders (6-1), ranked fifth statewide, earned their biggest win of the season.

“I’m so proud of him,” CR coach Freeman Williams said of Eaton. “He’s such a great kid. I always say, we love when seniors are seniors. He’s just playing like a senior.”

The Riders hit their first four 3-pointers on the way to a 19-12 lead after one quarter. CR led 35-29 at the half, only to see the fourth-ranked Sals (4-1) score 11 straight to take a 40-37 lead on a steal and layup by Ethan Hinds with 3:53 left in the third quarter.

It was back and forth from there until Rasheen Caulk made one of two free throws to push Sallies ahead 58-56 with 5.8 seconds to play.

Then Eaton took a long pass from CR teammate Shaft Clark, screamed to the basket and sent the game into overtime.

“I called for it. I saw an open lane, and I drove,” Eaton said. “I took the layup.”

