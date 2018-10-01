WATCH: Honeoye Falls-Lima (N.Y.) uses hook-and-ladder on final play for stunning victory

Honoeye Falls-Lima (Honoeye Falls, N.Y.) coach John Russ pulled out all the stops to lead the Cougars to their fourth straight win Friday night.

Trailing 19-14 with around a minute remaining, HF-L drove the length of the field against Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour until they were stopped inside the redzone with just two seconds remaining.

Considering how his team struggled all night to score points, Russ went with an unconventional play. Turner Wilson completed a short pass to Derek Childs who then lateraled the ball while being tackled to Mason Ferrara for the game-winning touchdown as time expired.

“Usually the last play of practice we mess around and see if we can get the scout team to bite on it. We had a tough time inside the red zone tonight, we didn’t complete many passes and we had multiple opportunities inside the redzone. Penalties and mistakes hurt us, so (the play) just popped into my head and I didn’t really hesistate,” Russ said.

“I just said trips left, hook-and-ladder right and the team did a fantastic job of executing it.”

While thankful for the win, which helps the Cougars keep pace in Class B, the sideline reaction after the play worked is something Russ will remember fondly.

