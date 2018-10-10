WATCH: 7-year-old with physical disability scores TD at Atlantic HS

Seven-year-old Mason Thomas threw down the football in celebration after crossing the end zone during halftime at an Atlantic High School (Delray Beach, Fla.) game.

The team lifted him up and started chanting: “Mason! Mason! Mason!”

The Eagles were inspired by Mason, who is battling a condition called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, according to WPTV5. AMC causes a curvature of bones.

Really cool stuff from @AHS_BALL tonight. Honoring 7 year old Mason Thomas who wont let a physical ailment keep him from the endzone. Best TD I have ever seen. @ESPNAssignDesk @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/vlnKu1nlO1 — Brian Rowitz (@BRowitz) October 6, 2018

Mason was made an honorary member of the Atlantic football team.

“It’s been amazing for the kids to just see a kid that’s not able to enjoy the sport that they love,” head coach TJ Jackson told WPTV5.

On Friday, cheerleaders held up five signs spelling out M-A-S-O-N. He got to be on the sideline during the game and practice running and throwing with a small green football.

He even got his own team jersey, according to CBS12. Mason told the outlet “I felt like I just won the Super Bowl” after scoring.

The @AHS_BALL football team continues to embrace 7-year old Mason Thomas after his inspiring touchdown went viral on Friday night. Today they presented him with his very own #Eagles Jersey! Another heartwarming moment @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/TCtJq4NrWW — John Evenson (@WPB_Evenson) October 8, 2018

According to WPTV5, a student at Atlantic who is working to spread awareness about kids with special needs helped put the event together.

“I love what the team has done rallying around Mason and doing some great things with him and letting him know that he’s got their biggest support,” Jackson said.