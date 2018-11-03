Watch San Clemente WR Jaydel Jenkins' spectacular one-handed grab

The referee can put his flag away.

Jaydel Jenkins does not need help from any pass interference call.

The San Clemente High School (Calif.) wide receiver made an incredible one-handed catch in the first round of the playoffs Friday, helping his team move from within their own 10-yard line to near midfield in one swoop.

He reached out, snared it, bobbled it and brought it in close all while the defender was holding onto his right arm.

The announcers said Jenkins had dropped the ball earlier, and he more than made up for it with this grab.

Quarterback Brendan Costello made sure Jenkins knew all was forgiven.

Later in the third, Jenkins beat his man in coverage. With no safety help deep, Costello dropped a bomb into his hands. The first passing touchdown of the night, according to the broadcasters, was a 60-yard shot, and Jenkins put up the peace sign toward his defender as he neared the end zone.

Or maybe the two-finger sign was just a reminder: For the second time this quarter, you got beat by No. 2.