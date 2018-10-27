Watch: Volleyball player saves rally twice with kicks to defeat defending champs

To take down the back-to-back defending state champions, you have to use all the moves in your arsenal.

Jefferson High School (Festus, Mo.) outside hitter Jenna Courtois certainly pulled all the tricks out of her expansive skill set to earn the match point against Pius X (Festus, Mo.).

A rally was nearly ended early when Pius X blocked a hit. A Jefferson High player got a hand on it, but the ball soared in the air, out of the reach of any player’s arms.

So Courtios used her legs.

She extended her leg, diving for it, and kicked it up. A teammate hit the ball back over the net to reset the rally.

Pius X returned a hit that looked like it would be a kill. A Jefferson blocker got her hand on it, but it simply deflected toward the middle of the floor.

Courtois extended her leg again, saving the play with her second kick of the rally.

“At the time I didn’t really get a chance to process it, it all happened so fast,” she told STLPreps. “I was so surprised when it happened but I’ve done it in games before, just never twice in the same rally.”

Of course, they still had to win.

“After I got the first ball up I really wanted to win that point but after I got the second ball up I thought in my head we needed to win that point,” she said.

And how could they not, after Courtois made two highlight plays?

“Jenna’s kick saves are a normal thing if we are in practice, but in a game we haven’t seen much of them,” defensive specialist Madison Fuller told STLPreps in an email.

“When she got the first one up I just kept thinking we have to get the ball down because that was really cool, and then she did the second one and I was appalled.”

Jefferson blocked a hit and Pius X couldn’t recover. Teammates stormed the court as Jefferson knocked off the powerhouse.

“The fact that she did two kick saves, it was match point, and we were playing to advance to the district championship against the two-time state champs made this rally one of the coolest things I’ve been apart of,” Fuller said.