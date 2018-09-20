Water polo coach files defamation lawsuit against California school district

A California water polo coach who was accused of molesting a former middle school student, then reinstated as coach, has filed a libel lawsuit against the school district for whom he still works.

“Truly, I want exoneration,” Coronado (Calif.) water polo coach Randy Burgess told California ABC affiliate KGTV. “I’m not asking for a lot but this is about what’s right and what’s wrong. (It has been) Very trying [and] extremely stressful on my entire family. [It’s been] both mentally and physically very demanding on us.”

Allegations against Burgess claim the Coronado School District besmirched Burgess’ name due to the widespread publication that he hugged, kissed and later raped one of his former water polo players.

However, despite the original claim by the alleged victim, the local district attorney’s office decided not to prosecute Burgess, though the school district kept him on paid administrative leave until after the window in which a case could have been brought officially expired.

One of Burgess’ new complaints against the district is that it never officially cleared him of suspicion or take back the undercurrent of the conditions that led to him being placed on leave.

Most notably, his legal counsel made clear that the district never exonerated Burgess of the claims against him, even though he was never prosecuted for them and steadfastly denied them throughout.

Now Burgess is hoping his own lawsuit will make his innocence clear, all while he continues to work for the district that finds itself a defendant of his own suit.