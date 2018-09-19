West Fargo (N.D.) swimming coach dismissed after video of swimmer struggling with weight belt surfaces

A North Dakota swimming coach has been fired following a controversial video that showed the coach directing one of his swimmers to attempt a lap with a weighted belt, with the swimmer then struggling to complete the exercise.

You can see a re-posted version of the controversial video above, with West Fargo coach Ronald Hehn providing the voice you hear in the intro.

The girls swimming coach at West Fargo, Hehn is a former Indiana swimmer who allegedly designed workouts where swimmers on the boys and girls team did training laps with weights and were even asked to swim to the surface while wearing heavily weighted belts.

According to Valley News Live, Hehn was dismissed Tuesday by the West Fargo School District, then released his own rebuttal defending his training methods and announcing that he would be seeking legal support.

“The facts are that this training style was presented at the 2014 North Dakota Coaches Clinic by Sam Freas, head coach at Oklahoma Baptist University,” Hehn told Valley News Live.

Valley News Live noted that some swimmers were upset about Hehn’s dismissal, though there have been no organized protests about his firing. Only time will tell if that changes should Hehn’s legal defense add up to a viable track back into his now-former role.