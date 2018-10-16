Westlake (Calif.) 2020 TE Seth Figgins commits to Oregon

Mario Crisotbal’s 2020 recruiting class at Oregon picked up another key cog Monday night as Westlake (Westlake Village, Calif.) tight end Seth Figgins announced his commitment to the Ducks:

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Figgins has seen a significant uptick in his recruitment over the last nine months. He chose the Ducks over a litany of FBS offers that included USC, Nebraska, Arizona State, Utah and Texas. 247 Sports ranks Figgins as the 12th best tight end nationally for the 2020 class, and the 46th best prospect in California.

Figgins told 247 Sports that the relationship he built with offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was the biggest factor in his commitment to the Ducks. He’s been on the mend most of this junior campaign recovering from a clavicle injury, but told 247 he’ll be ready soon.

“I feel 100 percent right now,” Figgins told 247. “I’m back at practice and I’ll be back on the field for the playoffs. I can’t wait to be back on the field with my brothers. I would love to be back for our last game against Oaks Christian, that’s a huge game for us and I’m shooting for it. That would be a best case scenario but worst case, I’ll be back for the playoffs and when we have our team healthy, I think we can make a nice run for sure.”

Figgins’ sophomore season highlights from 2017, however, has to have fans in Eugene excited about the future: