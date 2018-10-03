Who is left? Top 2019 Arizona high school football recruits yet to commit

USA Today Sports

Cheryl Evans, azcentral sports

Football

With this being the second year for the early signing period in December, more Arizona high school football seniors than in recent memory have committed this early to a Division I college.

But there are still those who have yet to declare.

Here is a look of those still sorting it out:

Williams Field’s Noa Pola-Gates looks toward the middle of the field in game against Gilbert on Friday night at Gilbert High School on Sept. 28, 2018.
(Photo: Kynan Marlin)

Noa Pola-Gates, Williams Field, DB

The 247Sports four-star safety/cornerback just came back from Penn State, where the Nittany Lions lost a thriller to Ohio State. He said he is definitely visiting Alabama for the Iron Bowl when it plays Auburn. Since managing his list to 10, Pola-Gates said more offers have come in, but the “one that stands out from the new offers is FSU (Florida State).” Pola-Gates plans to make his college announcement during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 19.

Bralen Trice, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor, DE, 6-4, 225
Steve Casey

Bralen Trice, Phoenix O’Connor, DE

He just visited Washington, which, he said, went great. He is a three star in the 247Sports composite rankings. Fierce pass rusher said he will make his announcement Saturday (Oct. 6) among Notre Dame, Oregon and Washington.

No. 4 Matthew Pola-Mao, Chandler, DL, 6-2, 295 David Kadlubowski/azcentral.com

Matthew Pola-Mao, Chandler, DT

He narrowed his list in January to USC, Utah, Michigan, Oregon, Washington and Tennessee. USC figures to have an edge with his brother, Isaiah, a safety for the Trojans.

