Why doesn't Tennessee HS star Noah Henderson have any Power-5 offers?

Noah Henderson acknowledged the chip on his shoulder these days.

No, it’s not one of arrogance. It’s one simply of motivation.

It comes with the territory with the high school football season the CPA senior has had at receiver — 63 catches, 1,061 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches — against future Division I players from Ensworth, Pearl-Cohn, Hillsboro and BGA.

It comes a year after catching 81 passes for 1,171 yards and 14 TDs.

This week, Henderson and the Lions host St. George’s in the DII-AA quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

That chip is the result of a player still waiting for his first Power-5 offer. .

“I try to stay humble, but I do think I’ve earned it,” said Henderson, who has been named a Division II-AA Mr. Football semifinalist. “But I’ve learned to ignore it and ignore people not being impressed with what I’m doing.”

Henderson, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver, visited Arkansas State, which has offered him, last weekend. He is taking an unofficial visit to Stanford this weekend and then is at Tennessee for an unofficial visit the following weekend.

His offers include Central Michigan, Tulane, all three service academies and several Ivy League schools.

He’s played on the same 7-on-7 team as Arkansas commitment Trey Knox and Oregon commitment Lance Wilhoite. This past summer he went to camps at Stanford, SMU, Ole Miss and others.

“When you look at what he’s doing physically and production-wise, there is no question he’s a Power-5 receiver,” said CPA football coach Ingle Martin, who was in the NFL for three seasons after playing college football at both Florida and Furman.. “He’s getting better and better.

“I’m not a college coach. I’m just a stupid high school coach. I don’t know anything.”

Read the rest of the story in The Tennesseean