Why President Trump's new sports medicine law is tricky in California

Following years of bipartisan work between members of Congress, President Trump signed new legislation that greatly improves legal protections for athletic trainers and other sports medicine professionals when traveling outside of their state of licensure to provide care to athletes.

The bill, named the Sports Medicine Licensure Clarity Act, became law Oct. 5. It was heavily endorsed by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA), the NCAA and every major American professional sports league, and is believed to be a critical step forward in providing the necessary health care to high school and collegiate level athletes.

But there’s one state that will not benefit from the new bill as much as the 49 others, and it’s California.

The state remains alone in not regulating and licensing the athletic training profession, and because athletic trainers in the state aren’t required to be licensed, the trainers that are not will not benefit from the legal protections the new law ensures.

That also means that, if not licensed, a trainer cannot travel outside of the state with their school for a sporting event, as occasionally required, and that puts the health and safety of the athletes a trainer oversees at risk in those situations.