Will Detroit high school football star Jalen Graham play safety or quarterback in college?

Jalen Graham is all but convinced he’ll be playing safety in college.

Or is he?

Graham, one of the state’s top uncommitted seniors for the 2019 recruiting cycle, remains open to playing quarterback — his natural offensive position — at the next level.

Graham, who played sparingly in Detroit Cass Tech’s 42-0 win over Detroit Henry Ford on Friday but still threw two touchdowns, said all his college offers have been at safety. His finalists are Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota and Purdue.

“Growing up, I never knew if I wanted to be on the offensive side or defensive side,” said the 6-foot-2, 207-pound Graham, a three-star prospect who played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Birmingham Detroit Country Day before transferring to Cass Tech last year.

“Really, it doesn’t matter. Since colleges want me as a safety, I’m fine with playing that position. I’ve always wanted to play college football — that’s the thing I wanted to do growing up — so I’d be happy on offense or defense.”

Read the rest of the story in the Detroit Free Press