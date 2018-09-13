Will fast-rising Michigan QB Will Jontz land at an in-state power?

Free Press special writer Sean Merriman dishes on Michigan and Michigan State football and basketball recruiting in his latest mailbag:

Do you know how much truth there is to the Will Jontz buzz? — BigJShaky

When you coach the likes of Devontae Dobbs, Julian Barnett and Andre Seldon, but you spend a portion of your postgame interview raving about the opposing team’s quarterback like Belleville coach Jermain Crowell did with Will Jontz, you know he’s gotta be good. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Brighton QB rushed for 169 yards and totaled five touchdowns in a 40-35 loss to Belleville in Week 1. Following that performance, the Michigan State coaches invited Jontz to campus to check out the Spartans’ season-opening win over Utah State. An offer did not immediately follow, but it could certainly come down the line as MSU joins the likes of Indiana, Iowa and Pittsburgh as teams showing interest in the dual-threat athlete. The MSU coaching staff will likely keep a close eye on Jontz throughout the season, and if he does earn a scholarship offer from the Spartans, it would likely come as an athlete, not as a quarterback.

