Mississippi JV football player dies after collapsing during game

William Anderson, a football player at Houston (Miss.) High School, died Monday night after collapsing during a JV football game.

Anderson, a freshman offensive lineman, was taken off the field by an ambulance and transported to a hospital in Tupelo where he complained of “severe chest pain,” Lee County coroner Carolyn Green said.

Green said Anderson arrived at the hospital’s emergency room around 8 p.m. He was pronounced dead about three hours later.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Houston School District go out to the Anderson family,” Houston School District superintendent Tony Cook said in a statement. “William was a wonderful young man who was known for his contagious smile. He will be greatly missed by the entire Houston School District family, especially his friends and teammates.”

Grief counselors came to Houston High School and Houston Middle School on Tuesday to “help students, teammates, and friends deal with the tragic loss of William,” Cook’s statement said.

Cook could not be reached for further comment.

Anderson had been diagnosed with high blood pressure, Green said, and was controlling his blood pressure with his diet. A cause of death has not been determined. Green said an autopsy may be performed as soon as Wednesday.

Anderson is the second high school football player in Mississippi to die this season. Dennis Mitchell, an offensive lineman at Byhalia High School, died after he collapsed during a game on Aug. 24.