Five-star forward Samantha Brunelle signs with Notre Dame

One of the best girls basketball players in the country signed with Notre Dame as early as possible.

Samantha Brunelle, currently the No. 4 player in ESPN’s 2019 rankings, signed with the Fighting Irish on Signing Day.

The William Monroe High School (Stanardsville,Va.) forward won the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017-18 after filling the stat sheet on offense and defense. As a junior, Brunelle posted 30 points, 15.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, three blocks and 2.2 assists per game.

Brunelle has consistently dominated throughout high school. As a freshman, she started every game and averaged 25 points and 17.3 rebounds, and as a sophomore, she broke 30 points five times, according to USA Basketball.

She played on the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup team, averaging just over 10 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-2 star committed to Notre Dame in April.

Brunelle still has a year left at Monroe as she tries to achieve the one thing that has escaped her so far in high school: a state championship.

Monroe was knocked out of the state quarterfinals last year.