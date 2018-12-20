William Putnam, 4-star OG, commits and signs with Clemson

William Putnam, the 4-star offensive guard prospect from Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.) officially announced his collegiate decision at his school, choosing to sign with Clemson among the finalist Tigers, Auburn and Florida State.

The decision is a bit of a surprise, as many expected the lineman to choose in state Florida State. To that end, some members of his extended family group allegedly attended the announcement wearing Florida State gear.

Putnam weighs in at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, with a frame that may continue to build as he develops in college. While he is a skilled lineman, it’s likely that Putnam will be allowed to develop on a collegiate campus rather than forced into immediate action.

Of course, he isn’t quite done with his high school career yet, either. Putnam will take to San Antonio for the All-American Bowl in the first week of January, a fitting capper to a sterling high school career.