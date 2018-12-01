Wisconsin commit Blake Wilcox celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wisc.) High School kicker Blake Wilcox received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 6-4, 215-pound kicker is the 4th-ranked player at his position, according to ESPN.

Wilcox committed to Wisconsin in August, and will be the loan Badger commit playing in the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.