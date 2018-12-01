USA Today Sports

Wisconsin commit Blake Wilcox celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Photo: Intersport

Football

Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wisc.) High School kicker Blake Wilcox received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 6-4, 215-pound kicker is the 4th-ranked player at his position, according to ESPN.

Blake Wilcox presented his coach, Luke Radke, with his Dream Champion Award.

Wilcox committed to Wisconsin in August, and will be the loan Badger commit playing in the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

