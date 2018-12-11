Wisconsin HS coach, bowlers injured in highway bus crash

A group of eight players and one coach from the West Bend (Wis.) East and West High School bowling team were injured in a bus crash while returning from a competition in Campbellsport, per Milwaukee NBC affiliate WTMJ.

The good news, relatively speaking, is that only three of the injured (all players) were still in the hospital late Monday night as they were further examined for their unspecified injuries, according to West Bend Superintendent Don Kirkegaard, via WTMJ.

According to WTMJ, the accident occurred near Highway 45 in Kewaskum.

It’s unknown how long the accident may sideline the West Bend East and West bowling squad, but the accident coming so early in the season may allow more time for the injured student athletes to return to competition before the season concludes.