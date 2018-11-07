Wisconsin's recruiting is so hot a major 4-star DE was just the latest piece

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the Wisconsin football team on the field this year, but the Badgers are surging on the recruiting circuit.

The latest major recruit to decide on Madison for college is four-star defensive tackle Rodas Johnson. As noted here last night, the Columbus, Ohio native (he plays for St. Frances De Sales) picked the Badgers over nearly 30 other college scholarship offers.

“It was a long process, but Wisconsin really stood out to me and my family. I just couldn’t go wrong,” Johnson told 247Sports. “They like that I’m athletic. They can put weight on me and I still do what I want. They like how coachable I am.”

Perhaps most importantly, Johnson was won over by the program’s comprehensive approach to player development, both on the field and in the classroom. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect plans to sign with Wisconsin at the start of the early signing period in December and helps maintain Wisconsin’s surging momentum on the recruiting trail; as noted by 247Sports, he is the program’s fourth commitment in five days.

“Coach Chryst, the love he has for his players, how the players interact with each other — they take school serious and how they carry themselves in public,” Johnson told 247Sports. “They’re all good guys that I can relate to.”

Even the addition of Johnson has only pushed Wisconsin’s class of 2019 sits at No. 7 in the Big Ten and No. 29 nationally, per 247 Sports. But that belies the momentum that has been building in Madison in the past week alone. The program’s charge up the 2019 rankings may be coming late, but there’s still time for it to arrive and make a difference.

If it does, Wisconsin can finally close some of the talent gap that it has had to overcome with the likes of Ohio State and Michigan on an annual basis. getting a pledge from a Columbus native like Johnson, who once upon a time would have been considered a near surefire hometown Ohio State commit, speaks to Wisconsin’s ability to pull top quality recruits even from places they have no traditional business attacking.

It’s a new day, and the Badgers aren’t accepting losses in the recruiting wars laying down.