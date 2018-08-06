Wisconsin proposes football-only conference plan to restore competitive balance

If the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association football-only conference plan that was revealed Monday is passed in its current form, football in southeast Wisconsin will have a much different look in 2020.

Catholic Memorial, one of the Classic 8’s most storied programs would move to the Woodland West. Port Washington and Grafton, long-standing members of the North Shore, would be shifted to the East Central and Woodland East, respectively. West Allis Central would depart the Woodland West and, much to its chagrin, return to the Greater Metro.

Those are some of the shifts that would be in line for southeast Wisconsin if the proposal receives final approval from the WIAA Board of Control. In all 19 of the area’s 92 schools (20.7 percent) would moved. That percentage is slightly higher than the statewide rate of 18.5 percent (72 of 390).

The plan’s announcement is the latest attempt to solve one of the trickier issues the WIAA has on its plate: competitive balance in football. The sport is the only one the WIAA offers that requires teams to play their way into the postseason. As a result the organization has been hit with a number of football-related conference realignment requests over the years.

The plan is similar to the one the WIAA proposed in 2009, however, with concern over some of the groupings and the process by which it was crafted, that plan failed to get the necessary support. This time, with the coaches leading the charge for the plan there is a much greater chance of it being adopted.

