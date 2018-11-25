School district: First Amendment protects students who appeared to make Nazi salute

The Wisconsin high school students who appeared to perform a Nazi salute in a prom photo will not be disciplined by the school.

A letter from Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller obtained by the Baraboo News Republic said “some key details” were unclear and they district “cannot know the intentions” of those involved.

“Moreover, because of students’ First Amendment rights, the district is not in a position to punish the students for their actions,” the letter said.

MORE: Air Force recruit not in Baraboo Nazi salute photo

The photo, which was taken before Baraboo (Wis.) High School prom in May, appears to show a large group of boys from the class of 2019, including some on the football team, holding up the Nazi salute.

The photographer, who was a parent of one of the students, said it was not a salute; instead, the kids were waving to the parents.