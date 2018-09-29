With two pick-sixes, this safety entered Mich. record book

Howell High School (Mich.) senior Shane Sovik is making a habit out of creating once-in-a-lifetime performances.

One week after he intercepted two passes and ran for two touchdowns against Hartland, Sovik did something few players in Michigan history have accomplished Friday night by returning two interceptions for touchdowns in a 27-3 victory over Salem.

According to the state record book (which isn’t necessarily complete), Sovik is the 17th player to return at least two interceptions for touchdowns, and the first from Livingston County. He is the first player to achieve the feat in four years.

Sovik didn’t have an interception in Howell’s first four games, but switching from strong safety to free safety the week of the Hartland game put him in a better position to be a playmaker on defense.

“Making the switch from pressing up and always being on one man to playing back and just being able to see everything, the awareness is really kicking in now,” Sovik said.

Howell coach Aaron Metz said that it’s been since at least 2008, when the Highlanders had a school-record 19 interceptions, that he’s had a defensive back have similar success.

“That’s a pretty good start over a couple weeks,” Metz said. “It makes us look smart for putting him in that spot and it looks like he’s a heck of a player at free safety. That’s a good thing for us. It helped seal the deal tonight.”

