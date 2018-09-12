With two players committing to Wisconsin in less than a week, this suburban Milwaukee football program is producing plenty of talent

Kettle Moraine fell to Arrowhead, 27-17, last Friday night, but that didn’t stop it from owning the title of the hottest football program in the state over the course of the week.

The Lasers had two current players orally commit to play at the University of Wisconsin in a span of six days.

Senior kicker/punter Blake Wilcox announced his commitment Sept. 3 as a preferred walk-on and junior offensive lineman Trey Wedig, a four-star recruit, picked the Badgers after attending Saturday’s game against New Mexico.

I'm excited to announce my commitment to UW-Madison. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/AVBTDSl3h1 — Trey Wedig (@wedig_trey) September 8, 2018

The Journal Sentinel spoke with Kettle Moraine football head coach Gumm over the weekend to discuss what it’s like as a coach to have two players commit to a program currently ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Q. When you think about the fact that your program has seen two players commit to play at Wisconsin in such a short time period, what’s your first reaction?

A. It means a lot to me. I think it says a lot about the program and the culture that we’re developing here, as well as being able to develop kids into better players and better people. You’re not going to play for a school like that at the next level if you don’t develop as a person. It says a lot about the kids themselves that not only are they good enough on the field, but they’re academic kids. They can get into an institution like Madison because they take their academics seriously.

Read the rest of the story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel