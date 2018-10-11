Woman's body found during North Dakota cross country race

As cross country runners lined up for a weekend race in North Dakota, little did they know that they would race right beside the site where a dead body had just been discovered.

As reported by the Grand Forks Herald, that’s what happened when someone who was attending a race at Lincoln Drive Park, just south of downtown Grand Forks along the Minnesota-North Dakota border, discovered the body of a woman.

The race attendee immediately contacted police, who were able to remove the body and quickly determine that it was unlikely she was involved in any kind of a larger incident.

“At this time, there is no evidence of foul play and the next of kin has been notified,” police said in a press release about the discovery of the body.

According to the Herald the grisly discovery didn’t impact the race, with all contestants able to run after police determined the death posed no danger to the public.