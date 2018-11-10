Worcester (Mass.) Tech cancels football season amid hazing allegations

A Central Mass. high school football team’s season is over amid a hazing investigation.

Allegations of hazing involving football players have prompted Worcester (Mass.) Technical High School to cancel the final two games of the season.

“The principal of the technical high school has determined so far, under the code of conduct, that there are students being brought up on long term suspension charges for student assault,” said School Safety Director Robert Pezzella, per WCVB.

School administrators told WCVB and other outlets that they saw video of the alleged incidents posted online, and that the videos date back to early September.

Administrators alleged that more than one student had been hazed.

“This is a very big deal,” Worcester Public Schools superintendent Maureen Binienda told WCVB. “We didn’t cancel it lightly. Once we started the investigation and having conversation, we realized that we had to cancel the season.”

While the investigation is ongoing, the district attorney’s office plans to roll out an anti-hazing program at the school, per WCVB.

According to the Worcester Telegram, at least five of the football players are barred from classes pending the outcome of disciplinary hearings, which are to be held after two days of emergency removal from school, to determine whether they were involved in hazing incidents.

The varsity team is 1-8 thus far this year and was scheduled to play David Prouty High School (Spencer, Mass.) Friday night and Worcester’s Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School on Thanksgiving Day. Both games are now cancelled.

David Prouty coach Pat Rossi told the Telegram he had no comment about the situation, other than to say he was “disappointed our program won’t be able to play a game this week. It’s disappointing our kids will be out a game.”